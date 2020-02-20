FEB. 19 to FEB. 20
Structure Fire,
Alarm, Smoke
6:53 to 7:06 a.m., 248 2nd St. SW.
8:24 to 8:49 a.m., 415 15th St. NW.
8:48 to 9:45 p.m., 855 41st St. SE.
Public Service
9:28 to 9:41 a.m., 1445 26th
St. NE.
1:04 to 1:42 p.m., 3150 Clarksville St.
3:14 to 3:17 p.m., 800 Clarksville St.
4:43 to 5:05 p.m., 303 20th St. NE.
4:46 to 5:04 p.m., 1335 26th St. NE.
First Responder-Paris
6:24 to 6:43 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
6:43 to 7:39 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
11:46 a.m., to 12:04 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
11:48 a.m., to 12:09 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
3:07 to 3:24 p.m., 2331 Simpson St.
8:11 to 8:28 p.m., 524 1st St. SW.
10:50 to 11:10 p.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
