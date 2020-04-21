Paris Police Department

APRIL 19 TO APRIL 21

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Fredrick Anthony Childers, 43: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence.

Jose Guadupe Resendiz-Cruz, 24: Driving while intoxicated

Eric Jason Black, 27: Driving while intoxicated.

Tyler Lloyd Hudson, 18: Motion to adjudicate guilt/resisting arrest/search/transport.

Paris Police Department

Jataurius Keshaun Council, 19: Possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and unlicensed carrying of a weapon

Larry Junior Turner, 34: Possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces

Justin Devante Ware, 27: Evading arrest, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Summer Dekeria Woodson, 20: Assault (threat).

Charles Lee Fellors, 44: Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or rmore previous convictions.

Department of Public Safety

Mark Leslie Webb, 64: Violation of parole.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.