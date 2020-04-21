APRIL 19 TO APRIL 21
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Fredrick Anthony Childers, 43: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence.
Jose Guadupe Resendiz-Cruz, 24: Driving while intoxicated
Eric Jason Black, 27: Driving while intoxicated.
Tyler Lloyd Hudson, 18: Motion to adjudicate guilt/resisting arrest/search/transport.
Paris Police Department
Jataurius Keshaun Council, 19: Possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and unlicensed carrying of a weapon
Larry Junior Turner, 34: Possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces
Justin Devante Ware, 27: Evading arrest, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Summer Dekeria Woodson, 20: Assault (threat).
Charles Lee Fellors, 44: Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or rmore previous convictions.
Department of Public Safety
Mark Leslie Webb, 64: Violation of parole.
