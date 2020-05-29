Fire and rescue

MAY 28 to MAY 29

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

May 28

8:37 to 9:05 p.m., 2470 C. Church St.

First Responder-Paris

May 28

9:59 to 10:06 a.m., 2440 Cleveland. St.

3:51 to 5:09 p.m., 344 Hearon S.

11:02 to 11:41 p.m., 3525 W. Houston St.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

May 28

8:22 to 8:57 a.m., 4456 FR 196.

Public Service

May 28

7:57 to 8:15 a.m., 827 S. Main St.

7:14 to 7:31 p.m., 2600 E. Cherry St.

