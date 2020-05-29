MAY 28 to MAY 29
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
May 28
8:37 to 9:05 p.m., 2470 C. Church St.
First Responder-Paris
May 28
9:59 to 10:06 a.m., 2440 Cleveland. St.
3:51 to 5:09 p.m., 344 Hearon S.
11:02 to 11:41 p.m., 3525 W. Houston St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
May 28
8:22 to 8:57 a.m., 4456 FR 196.
Public Service
May 28
7:57 to 8:15 a.m., 827 S. Main St.
7:14 to 7:31 p.m., 2600 E. Cherry St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.