Fire and rescue

First Responder-Paris

May 12

9:13 to 9:20 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.

May 13

12:13 to 12:19 a.m., 525 Fairway St.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

May 12

9:15 to 9:30 a.m., 500 NW Loop 286.

Public Service

May 12

7:12 to 7:23 a.m., 1140 Durango Drive.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.