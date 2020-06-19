Fire and rescue

JUNE 18 to JUNE 19
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
June 18
8:22 to 9:46 p.m., 1321 18th St. MW.
First Responder-Paris
June 18
10:04 to 10:23 a.m., 2840 Ballard Drive.
11:11 to 11:16 a.m., 740 Martin Luther King Drive.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
June 18
10:47 to 11:04 p.m., 2400 Clarksville St.
