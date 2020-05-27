Fire and rescue

Paris Fire and Rescue

MAY 26 to MAY 27

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

May 26

10:36 to 10:46 a.m., 2990 Pine Mill Road.

May 27

3:42 to 5:03 a.m., 400 E. Sherman St.

First Responder-Paris

Public Service

May 26

12:15 to 12:29 p.m., 2760 Willow Bend.

Out of Service

Staff Reports

