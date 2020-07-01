JUNE 30 to JULY 1
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
June 30
11:20 a.m., to 12:14 p.m., 4055 SE Loop 286/
2:58 to 3:07 p.m., 2240 Cleveland St.
3:48 to 4:05 p.m., 1335 W. Booth St.
5:48 to 5:57 p.m., 3525 N. Main St.
First Responder-Paris
June 30
9:34 to 10:13 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
Public Service
June 30
8:48 to 9:07 a.m., 2825 Ballard Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.