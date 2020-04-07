APRIL 5 to APRIL 6
Paris Police Department
Charlie Wade Lawrence, 35: Forgery of a financial instrument (three counts), display expire license.
Dantrell McQuest Patterson, 38: Motion to revoke/burglary of a habitation.
Warren Dewane Seelye, 51: Criminal trespass.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Rachael Foster, 37: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
River Chad Milam, 24: Motion to adjudicate guilt/theft of material/aluminum/bronze/copper.
Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.