For The Record for April 16 to April 17

Paris Police Department

Samuel Vernon Lee Taylor, 44: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Chaplin Wayne Johnson, 44: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Reno Police Department

Cody Lynn Patrick, 27: Aggravated sexual assault of a child.

