For The Record for April 16 to April 17
Paris Police Department
Samuel Vernon Lee Taylor, 44: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Chaplin Wayne Johnson, 44: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Reno Police Department
Cody Lynn Patrick, 27: Aggravated sexual assault of a child.
