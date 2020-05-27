For The Record
MAY 26 to MAY 27
Paris Police Department
Dakota Ryan Lewis, 32: theft of property, $100 to $750.
David Sirbron Royal, 35: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 400 grams in drug free zone, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams in drug free zone.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Misty Jo Fee, 37: Motion to adjudicate guilt/forgery of a financial instrument.
Jimmy Don Petrea Jr., 45: Credit/debit card abuse, violation of parole.
Taylor McIlwain, 22: Violation of bond/protective order.
Reno Police Department
Department of Public Safety
