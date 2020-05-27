For the record cuffs
Buy Now

For The Record

MAY 26 to MAY 27

Paris Police Department

Dakota Ryan Lewis, 32: theft of property, $100 to $750.

David Sirbron Royal, 35: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 400 grams in drug free zone, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams in drug free zone.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Misty Jo Fee, 37: Motion to adjudicate guilt/forgery of a financial instrument.

Jimmy Don Petrea Jr., 45: Credit/debit card abuse, violation of parole.

Taylor McIlwain, 22: Violation of bond/protective order.

Reno Police Department

Department of Public Safety

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.