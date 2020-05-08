Paris Police Department
Walter Lewis Lane, 58: Criminal trespass, speeding, no liability insurance.
Tommy Gene Scully, 44: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jeff Wayne Russell, 49: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Michael Wayne Plummer II, 30: District court commit/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kevin Brian Berry, 39: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, second, county court commit/motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.
Dakota Seth Murley, 21: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Constable Precinct 3
Peter Klassen, 32: Public intoxication.
Department of Public Safety
Doran Lee Hutchinson, 21: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
