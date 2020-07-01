JUNE 30 to JULY 1
Paris Police Department
Patrick Allen Phillips, 30: Motion to adjudicate guilt/burglary of a habitation.
Christina Diann Seymour, 35: Assault causing bodily injury/date/family/.household member.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jeffery Carlos Crabb, 45: Assault causing bodily injury/date/family/.household member.
Department of Public safety
Isaias Quiche Ixtos, 26: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts).
