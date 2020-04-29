For the record cuffs
Paris Police Department

Russell Guy Holland, 28: Resisting arrest/search/transport.

Eric Christian Swaim, 38: Aggravated assault, date/family/household member with a weapon.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Brooks Bailey, 38: Violation of parole.

Joseph Tyler Higgins, 31: Theft of property, $100 to $750, theft of a firearm.

Constable Precinct 5

Chaplin Wayne Johnson, 44: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

