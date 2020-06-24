JUNE 23 to JUNE 24
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Robert William Froelich II, 34: Motion to revoke/theft of property, $2,00 to $30,000, motion to revoke/engaging in organized criminal activity.
Timothy Jermaine Sims, 36: Judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Gabriel Rhett Moore, 38: Possess ion a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Timothy Sargent, 31: Theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000.
