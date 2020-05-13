Paris Police Department
Cameron Scott Davis, 39: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Julie Justice Stephens, 52: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jearmey Dean Morgan, 33: Motion to revoke/burglary of a building.
James Raymond Delgado, 40: Burglary of a building, theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.