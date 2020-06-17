JUNE 16 to JUNE 17
Paris Police Department
Octavious Jamal Ewing, 18: Assault causing bodily injury
Steven Daniel Schulte, 29: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, less than five item/elderly, forgery of a financial instrument (two counts).
Courtney Leigh Squires, 33: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces (two counts), bond surrender/criminal trespass, bond surrender/unauthorized use of a vehicle, habitual offender.
Markeith Dontrele Perkins, 28: Burglary of a habitation.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Taynai John-Toriano Ridley, 23: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
