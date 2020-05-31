The 2018 Farm Bill legalized the commercial production of industrial hemp in America. In June 2019, the Texas House signed a bill authorizing the production of hemp into law, pending approval of the rules for production set in place by the Texas Department of Agriculture by the USDA. The USDA approved the plans in January of this year, and the state began the process of accepting online applications for licensing approval to grow industrial hemp in Texas in mid-March of this year.
Hemp, a non-intoxicating variety of cannabis sativa, has been cultivated for thousands of years around the world and put to use in a multitude of ways that have nothing to do with getting high. Industrial hemp can be used to make rope, textiles and clothing, shoes, food, paper, bioplastics, insulation and biofuel. In the days of sailing ships, hemp cloth was used for ships’ sails — the word “canvas” is derived from “cannabis” — because it was stronger and more salt-resistant than cotton. The plant was so important to Britain’s economy, farmers there and in the Empire’s colonies were required by law to grow it to keep shipmakers supplied with it.
By the mid 20th century in America, however, petroleum-based synthetics sounded the death-knell for hemp production and, aided by the public’s views on narcotic strains of cannabis, hemp production was banned in America altogether.
In the past few decades, however, a growing interest in cannabinoids for medicinal use and hemp as a sustainable replacement for synthetic materials has led to renewed interest in agricultural production of hemp.
According to information provided by John Yates, AgriLife Extension agent for Lamar County, the extension service in Lamar County has received a handful of inquiries from producers about the newly legalized crop.
“We’ve had a few training sessions on hemp for producers state-wide,” Yates said. “Some of those that have reached out to me seem to think it’s an automatic goldmine. There are trials that will be done by our agency now that it’s legal to do so, so my advice would be to wait and see how those trials go.”
Earlier this year, the Texas A&M AgriLife Help Team traveled the state holding meetings for farmers with information and insights on industrial hemp production. Topics covered in the meetings included the botany of cannabis, the cost of growing and processing industrial hemp and expected potential yields, THC and law enforcement and the development of markets for industrial hemp.
For information on growing industrial hemp in Texas, including the AgriLife presentation to farmers this winter, visit: https://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/browse/hemp/hot-topics/.
“We’re not selling anything,” said Dr. Reagan Noland, AgriLife Extension agronomist at San Angelo. “The goal of AgriLife Extension is to help Texas farmers make informed decisions.”
A report prepared by the experts at Oregon State University last year, covers soils best suited to growing hemp. Hemp can be grown in a variety of soils, but grows best in loose, deep soils rich on organic matter with a pH from 6.0 to 7.5. It does not grow well in wet soils nor in clay. By that measure, hemp would grow best in Lamar County in its northern half, and to the north and west of the county, along and to the south of the Red River flood plain, where the soil is moderately permeable, richly fertile and loamy. Southern Lamar County is dominated by blackland, which is also fertile but not very permeable.
Hemp is a spring crop, and hemp grown for seed and fiber has different needs from that grown for its essential oils.
All hemp producers in Texas must be licensed by the states department of agriculture. No one with a felony conviction involving a controlled substance in the last ten years can hold a license to grow industrial hemp in Texas, and license holders must report their crops and are subject to inspection from a variety of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies at any time.
Seeds and cuttings for crops must be tested for levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, the substance responsible for the intoxicating effects), and approved by state and federal agencies, and producers should research the sources of the material and buy only from approved dealers.
For complete rules and regulations on producing industrial hemp, visit the Texas Department of Agriculture website.
