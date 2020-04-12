Anyone who invests time, money, patience and love into the animals raised on their farms and ranches knows the impact of an attack by predators.
There is nothing more horrific than waking up in the morning, walking out to the coop to get a few eggs and finding the scattered remains and sometimes headless bodies of the chickens you had watched hilariously romp around the yard the previous day.
Sometimes, it is not what you find but what you don’t.
There are predators that either leave behind a few feathers or nothing at all. Such situations leave owners wondering what predator targeted their flock and whether it (or they) would return.
The next question hobby farmers tend to ask themselves is whether they can face starting over — especially when the loss felt is personal.
Ranchers deal with another kind of loss — financial.
Coyotes, dogs and other predators take advantage of mares and heifers that are giving birth and are vulnerable.
Not only will they eat a live foal or calf as it is being born, but they will also ravage the mother.
Coming across the sight is devastating and heartbreaking.
To help lessen the odds of suffering such losses, farmers and ranchers use a variety of security measures — electric fences, movement lights, and the use of animals that are either bred or trained for such purposes or are naturally territorial.
Roosters
Chickens and other poultry are born victims. They taste good, and they seem to know it.
Roosters do their best during the day to keep an eye on the skies for hawks, owls and eagles who will swoop down and grab a quick bite. They also keep watch for four-legged predators on the ground.
In general, roosters try to keep their flock together so no single hen stands out as an easy meal. They will also sound an alert if they spot a threat.
Roosters take their job seriously. They will lead a predator away from the hens, often sacrificing their flouncy, eye-catching tails or even their lives to save the flock.
On the downside, some roosters can be aggressive and will attack people and family pets. Neighbors sometimes complain about their loud crowing
LGDs
Pushmataha County resident and livestock guardian dog owner Melissa Streun Day said they are “essential” for anyone who owns livestock — especially goats.
“My Great Pyrenees have an impressive barking routine each evening and throughout the night to keep predators at bay from a distance. Their barking tone changes when a predator is too close. My female Great Pyrenees rounds up the goats and puts them in a small pen in the shed when she’s concerned about a predator,” Day said. “If they bark during the day, you’d better go check out what’s going on because there’s a good reason and something is amiss.”
Livestock guardian dogs are bred to protect livestock from predators. Breeds include Great Pyrenees, Anatolian shepherds, mastiffs, akbash and others. They are not to be confused with herding dogs, which control the movement of the livestock.
LGDs are capable of guarding poultry, sheep, goats, cattle, llamas, alpacas, miniature horses and other equines, according to motherearthnews.com.
Poultry sometimes presents a challenge but it can be done with the right dog and with training.
LGDs live among the animals they guard and blend in with the herd or flock as they watch over them. The dogs bond with the farm animals at an early age although pups require training. That’s because puppies may see the animals as fluffy, feathery and fuzzy toys and fun things to chase.
Once grown and fully aware of their role, an LGD will fight to the death to protect their herd or flock. Usually, however, their mere presence, a growl or aggressive barking is enough to scare off intruders.
While a single dog can potentially take out one predator, farmers and ranches often have multiple dogs that work together thereby improving the odds for the canines and the animals they protect.
Llamas
Llamas are extremely alert, protective, have a dislike for most canines and tend to bond with sheep and goats, according to srllamas.com.
A llama will sound a high-pitched alarm, charge, kick and spit, and can stomp a predator to death. They have even been known to herd sheep to safety.
They may immediately run or walk after a coyote or dog with the intention to either stomp or hit the predator with their legs and chest. They also have been known to place themselves between a coyote or dog and the sheep or goats.
Llamas reach full protection potential at about 18 months old.
Castrated males or females are recommended.
Donkeys
While llamas and livestock guardian dogs actually defend livestock, other animals do so inadvertently by protecting their territory.
Donkeys are often placed in pastures alongside cows, sheep and goats. They are smart, have great eyesight and detect predators easily. They will also battle intruders by charging, kicking, biting and, in some cases, killing them. The downside is they can also consider livestock and pets in their pasture as predators as well.
Donkeys require no special training, but it takes 4 to 6 weeks of interaction to bond a donkey with a flock or herd, according to information posted at farmanddairy.com.
The site noted caution must be taken during birthing season when a donkey might step on and crush baby sheep or goats.
Donkeys are also known to bite and severely injure livestock.
Choctaw County ranch owner Karla Clifton said her husband, Randy, had a donkey and sheep prior to their marriage.
“The donkey killed the lambs! So he is not a fan of donkeys – period,” she said.
An online commenter addressed the topic, writing, “As to the effectiveness of donkeys as livestock guardians, I have, as a donkey welfare advocate professional, studied this issue for years. I would love for the “unwanted” donkeys to have a “job,” if it were effective. Again, time and experience proves that it is hit and miss, entirely dependent on the individual donk.”
Guard donkeys are usually castrated males or females.
Guineas and Peafowl
While guineas will sound off loudly alerting to anything amiss, they are vulnerable to attack by predators.
Anything that eats chickens, will eat guinea fowl. But their vocal alerts are good at warning of danger and allowing their owners a chance to protect their animals.
A commenter at backyardchickens.com wrote, “If anything came onto our yard day or night I knew about it. I’m a pretty heavy sleeper but when those guineas sound off it’ll wake even me up. The closest pen we had with guineas in it was clear across the yard or half way’s across the farm and I could still hear them at night with the windows closed in the house.”
Clifton agrees.
“Guineas are loud and sound an alarm if something if off at the barn,” she said.
Like guineas, peafowl are known for their vocal alerts. While they act as guardians they are not known to be a lot of help for chickens.
Peahens are very noisy in spring through early summer while nesting. Neighbors usually don’t care for the noise. As a result, they are not recommended for anyone with less than five acres.
Geese
Guard geese are instinctively protective and have been used for centuries to alert to a number of things — predators, trespassers, basically anything unusual.
Geese see ultraviolet light, have good distance vision and can spot predators long before people can see them. As a result, geese will hiss and honk loudly — a call that will rattle the nerves of anyone in the area and make chickens run for cover.
Geese make great protectors of chickens, ducks and quail, according to hellohomestead.com.
Raising a goose from a gosling with chicks will help them form a bond. Similar to how geese imprint on humans if raised with lots of handling, goslings nurtured with chicks will imprint on them. That will help instill in them a desire to defend the chickens.
On the downside, geese are aggressive, territorial and will attack anything or anyone they deem a threat. They will sometimes attack predators that are too much for them to handle and will lose the fight. Large dogs and coyotes are particular threats.
Be aware that geese can hurt people, pets and other animals. They can even break bones. Stitches or a cast may be required.
