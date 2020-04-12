It’s a dog-eat-dog world, and no one knows that better than poultry and livestock.
On any given day, predators are searching, sniffing, and in some cases even plotting and planning on ways to grab a quick snack or tasty meal.
Menu items typically include free-range chicken, pork, capretto, wild rabbit, leg of lamb, pasture-raised beef and other delectables.
For the predators, scoring a meal can mean the difference between life and death.
For farmers and ranchers, the loss of poultry and livestock — some of which are well-loved pets, can be heartbreaking and financially crippling.
After the initial shock of discovering the loss, what unfolds next is typically a whodunnit murder mystery. In most cases, predators leave clues.
Dogs
The first predator is typically very close to you — your or your neighbor’s dog. Most of the time, they kill chickens and other poultry while playing a deadly game of Poultry Tag. It is a very alluring game for dogs but often lethal for the birds.
“The No. 1 unwanted predator would be neighborhood dogs that roam. We nearly lost a steer several years ago because a pack of loose hog dogs bayed him, and shredded his ears and almost had his legs totally hamstrung, Choctaw County rancher Karla Clifton said.
Signs the predator was a dog: A broken neck or mauled chicken carcass but not eaten. Blood may be present. The bird will usually be left where it was killed and footprints might lead to the culprit.
Coyotes
Coyotes can dig under fences and jump as high as 6 feet to get over them and into a chicken run. In addition to chickens, they will go after pets and livestock. They will usually shy away from humans.
According to USDA reports, coyotes and dogs accounted for the highest predator losses on adult goats and kids combined in 2017.
In 2015, the highest predator losses on farm operations with more than 25 sheep were caused by coyotes. Dogs accounted for the highest predator losses for smaller operations.
Also in 2015, coyotes accounted for the highest percentage of cattle deaths due to predators (40.5%) and calf deaths (53.1%).
Signs: When chickens are killed by coyotes, the signs are similar as those left by dogs — scattered feathers, blood, footprints but the carcass will probably be missing. If a carcass is found, there will likely be wounds on the throat, flank, hindquarters and front shoulders.
Foxes
Foxes are resourceful, strong and clever animals, which can dig and climb. They will wait — sometimes for days — for an opportune time to strike. A fox can kill dozens of chickens in a single attack and end up leaving with only one. Typically, they will bite the heads off the birds and will bury the bodies if there is enough loose soil.
Signs: There will be chickens with no heads or broken necks and other chickens may be missing. A patch or patches of feathers may be found. Look for a small hole under a gate or fence. If you can’t find one, the fox probably climbed over the fence. Sometimes there will be scrape marks on the ground where they tried to bury their kill. There may also be footprints and a faint scent slightly similar to a skunk.
Raccoons
Raccoons are brutal killers. Although they are not typically seen during the daytime, the masked bandits are likely nearby and waiting for an opportunity to steal eggs or slaughter your favorite hen. They can dig and climb; and undo latches, open doors and move obstacles.
Once inside a coop, they are capable of slaughtering everything.
“They will wait just outside the fencing until a bird sticks its head through and then grab and eat. They will eat what they can get to - the head and crop,” according to information posted on the Backyard Chickens website.
Signs: Obvious struggle, multiple brutally killed chickens, missing neck/chest regions, carcass present. Missing chicks and/or eggs. Feathers and footprints.
Opossums
When it comes to possums, they don’t really want to work for a meal. They rather scavenge. Possums also aren’t that bright and don’t dig, but they do have one thing going for them — they are great at climbing. They will go for eggs, chicks and low-roosting chickens.
Signs: Feathers, footprints, signs of a struggle, injured adult bird, missing or cracked eggs. Missing chicks.
Hawks
Hawks usually will wait for the optimal time to attack and will pick a chicken that wanders away from the coop and the flock. While hawks can only carry off one bird at a time, they will return repeatedly. Once they zero in on a target, hawks will go for the kill even if a person is yelling and trying to wave them away.
Signs: The chicken’s carcass will usually remain at the scene of the attack. There will be a centralized wound and few feathers on the ground.
Owls
Owls have acute visual and hearing senses, and will attack day or night. They fly silently, which makes them especially dangerous for free-ranging birds. They won’t dive or swoop for birds if there’s stuff – a tree or bush – in the way.
Signs: Dead chickens with surgical looking cuts on their neck. Owls have their own specific strategies before grabbing a bird.
Skunks
Skunks are primarily scavengers and look for easy meals. They will dig under fences to get to eggs and have been known to take eggs and chicks out from under a hen. They will also injure or kill chickens.
Signs: Feathers and footprints, obvious struggle, injured chicken, missing or cracked eggs, skunk odor.
Cats
Cats are natural hunters and they love “cat-and-mouse” games. Unfortunately, they like playing that game with chicks. Some cats — particularly feral cats — will kill and eat chickens.
Signs: Either a visual sighting or remains left behind. Feathers and footprints.
Snakes
If your chickens don’t relish the thought of going into their coop at night, it might be because a snake has set up house inside it. Snakes eat baby chicks and will even slither underneath a broody hen and casually eat her eggs. Large snakes can also eat chickens — especially juveniles and bantams.
Signs: Missing real or fake eggs, chicks and/or chickens. Broken or crushed eggs. Chickens with missing toes or dead chickens with wet heads. With cattle, snakebite wounds have a fairly typical appearance and often some bleeding. Signs vary, depending on the length of time since the bite took place, the environmental temperature and the amount of venom.
Sources: Whateats.com, poultrykeeper.com, thehappychickencoop.com and typesofchicken.com.
