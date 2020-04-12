Texas A&M AgriLife Extension announced several weeks ago it would suspend all of its face-to-face events, including all 4-H events, through at least May 4, citing the health and safety of its employees and the communities it serves. In Lamar County, that means the local Extension office is closed to the public, although the county’s agents and employees are still on the job.
“Rest assured that our mission will not waiver,” said Jeff Hyde, agency director. “We remain committed to providing research-backed information to help individuals navigate and maneuver the challenges this virus brings.”
“There is a lot of information coming out of the AgriLife headquarters,” said Josh Yates, Extension agent-agriculture for Lamar County. “The state office has established a Covid-19 hub, a website full of information on the virus and how the ag producers of Texas can face the issue and prepare to meet the crisis. I would urge everyone, not just farmers and ranchers to visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/coronavirus for really neat and useful resources for families.”
Yates said the pandemic has made Extension agent’s jobs “more challenging,”
“Most of what we do is normally done face to face with the producers and farm workers, but with travel restriction and social distancing policies, we have been doing so much more digitally,” he added.
Yates pointed out that he is currently organizing an online pest management seminar, set for 10:30 a.m. April 23.
“I’ve already been online with about 60 people who are interested in taking part in this,” Yates said. “With everyone at home more, people are really noticing the pests they have to deal with at home. Look for more information on how to connect to this seminar on the Lamar County Extension Agriculture Facebook page @LamarAgriLifeExten-sion.”
Yates said one of the county’s premier youth ag events, the Lamar County Junior Livestock Show, has already been postponed and could be postponed again if the pandemic continues to endanger lives. The show is currently set to be held May 6 to 8.
“Kids put a lot of time and effort and money into raising animals for this show, and postponing it can change a lot about how they are working with their livestock,” he said, “It’s sad. Show officials have already decided that they will eliminate weight restrictions on the animal entered in this show, because of the postponement.”
Yates also noted that coronaviruses are not an unknown thing to farmers and producers and has been around in animals for many years
“Vets have had vaccines for animal coronavirus for years,” he said. “Coronavirus in domestic livestock and poultry doesn’t jump to humans. However, the experts tell us that animals can carry the virus and transmit it to humans, so they recommend washing livestock and pets before they come into close contact with humans.”
Laura Graves, AgriLife Family/Community Health Agent for the Lamar County 4-H, said operations of the Lamar County 4-H Club are continuing “virtually, online, through Facebook posts, emails and messages on the Texas 4-H website, usually information about the virus and organizational matters such as event cancellations and postponements.”
4-H meets once a month, and Graves said there is a possibility that virtual meetings of the 90 to 100 members and 30 or so adult volunteers could be held once the logistics are all worked out.
“In the meantime, we recently had to decide what we were going to do about this year’s Mud Run, our big fundraiser, which was to be held this month,” Graves said. “State officials and local organizers and supporters of the event talked it out through email, using the reply all feature on the program to reach a quorum and come to a decision. the Mud Run has now been postponed indefinitely.”
Graves said email was used to notify agents and club members of decisions to cancel other events, like the District Food Challenge and the State 4-H Roundup.
“That was sad, because we have members who are seniors in high school and this is their last year in 4-H and now it is over,” she added.
While the 4-H year roughly matches the school year, August to May, the program is not structured on a grade system and the only reward the young members get with their projects is the recognition they receive at the competitions, which advance from the local through the state level.
“Many of our kids are already focused on the lesson they have learned through working on their projects, the life skills they have acquired, rather than on the awards, so that’s something positive to be taken from this challenging situation,” Graves said.
Texas 4-H was established in 1915 and currently has more than 46,000 members.
