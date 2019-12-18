Sometimes on my day off from work, I like to be lazy. I sleep late, take my time getting dressed — if I get dressed at all — and do as little as is humanly possible all day long. Other times my days off are crammed with things I have to get done and cannot do on the days of the week I have to be at work.
This week, the latter was the case.
I got a lot accomplished on Monday; I ran errands, paid bills, bought groceries, did some laundry, got some blood work done, and — apparently — left myself wide open to cyber-theft.
Just another day in the modern world.
On Monday, I mailed some Christmas cards to family members out of state and inserted some small denomination gift cards from the local box store into each card. It made me feel good, knowing I was being a good family member, taking care of the children in the family in what is, for me, a very timely fashion, and not going broke in the process. That warm glow of Christmas accomplishment stayed with me the rest of the day, bolstering my drive to get the rest of the not-all-that-vital-but-necessary things on my mental to-do list done and making me feel like a responsible human being.
That lasted until I sat down to watch the news before going to bed.
One of the news shows out of Dallas, as part of its featured stories, presented a story on how very easily gift cards can be used to scam those who buy them.
I learned that gift cards sold on stores shelves can and do get stolen — a lot — and altered with what the reporter said was easily obtainable electronic equipment to change the ID number on the card and then returned to the store and placed back on the shelf. When a shopper picks up a card and pays to have the amount of money of their choice registered to the card, the thing automatically sends that money to another card, not the one the shopper just paid for and is probably going to give to some loved one as a gift. When that loved one tries to use the card, days, even weeks later, the card is empty and is rejected by the store they tried to use it in.
The cyber-security expert quoted on the news was of the opinion that the scam is so widespread, that no one, anywhere, should ever buy and pay for a gift card that is available on a store shelf unless those cards are completely enclosed in packaging that prevents the numbers from being seen without completely tearing apart the envelope. He said very few retailers go to the effort and expense to do this, nor do they keep their gift cards under lock and key, making them much more secure. The report also said that a lot of retailers are aware of the problem and are not all that motivated to take steps to fix the problem. They get their money whether the gift card is usable by the receiver of the gift or not, so why would they want to go to all the trouble to make the cards safe from scammers.
Caveat — as the say — emptor. Let the buyer beware.
So, there I was, sitting in front of the TV, totally demoralized and suddenly so-not-feeling the Christmas Spirit.
I will get in touch with my relatives, warning them of the possibilities that the gifts I sent their way may be bogus and assure them that if that is the case I will totally make amends, but that is not going to keep my loved ones from the very real possibility of having to go through the experience of being let down for Christmas. And I will never again buy a gift card that has not been scam-proofed.
It makes me want to say something like “Bah, humbug.”
