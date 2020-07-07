The June 14 issue of The Paris News had several very interesting articles. The two that piqued my interest were the editorial by Klark Byrd titled “Courthouse must depict equality” and the one about the petition to remove the Confederate Monument at the courthouse.
As to Mr. Byrd’s editorial, it has been a while since I have been in the courthouse but I seem to remember that there is a bronze memorial on the third floor honoring a black peace officer by the name of Bass Reeves. Bass Reeves was the first black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi. He served 32 years as a peace officer, mostly in Oklahoma and Arkansas for Judge Parker’s court in Ft. Smith. He arrested 3,000 felons and shot and killed 14 people in self-defense. He was a more effective marshal than Wyatt Earp. I think the courthouse is the proper place for his memorial. I think it also shows a certain equality.
As to the article on the Confederate Monument, please let me start by saying that I wrote a letter to The Paris News several years ago in support of the monument. The monument was paid for and erected by families of Confederate veterans and soldiers, many of whom never came home and no one knew where their remains were laid to rest.
This was their way of recognizing them for their courage and devotion to a cause that their state had voted to defend, right or wrong.
It should be remembered that Lamar County was one of the very few Texas counties that voted against the Ordinance of Secession. But once the state passed the ordinance, the men of Lamar County did as their state asked.
Nearly 90,000 Texans served in the Confederate Army. During the Civil War, 618,222 men lost their lives; 40,000 black soldiers lost their lives; and 578,222 white men died to free black people.
But I do think that Taisley Scroggins, Latrel Lacy and Klark Byrd have a point. I agree with Scroggins that the memorial has historical value and should not be destroyed, but relocated.
I think her suggestion that it be moved to the Maxey House is an excellent one. That to me seems the right and proper place for it just as the courthouse is the proper place for the Bass Reeves Memorial.
I think the Maxey House is state property, and it would require state permission to place it there. Perhaps the city mayor could look into that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.