Oddly enough, relationship behavior between groups of people tends to pretty closely mirror relationship behavior between individuals. Most people only maintain a single go-to playbook, largely based upon their emotional maturity. That being said, both intellectual and emotional maturity are not a stable plateau. They are a continuing spectrum. So, also, spiritual maturity. The problems arise when folks get fixated somewhere along the way.
Purely a layman’s observation, but it seems to me these three factors trace our progress through life: a spiritual maturity, an intellectual maturity and an emotional maturity. By habit, and by necessity, they do not advance in synchronicity. They tend to advance in short pulsing hops, related, but not always simultaneous. They also have a strong tendency to advance in bigger steps more closely related at times of personally felt crisis. Sadly, fixation at such points is possible. If you want the details on that, I suggest an educational discussion with a psychology professor at Paris Junior College.
The consequences of such fixation — of any of these three — are a tragedy. But some are more tragic than others, especially if two or more fixate simultaneously. Fixation of intellect makes one unwilling, and therefore unable to learn. Fixation of emotion makes one unwilling and therefore unable to grow, and fixation of spirituality makes one unwilling and unable to process and apply any sense of shame or conscience. The first is tragic, the second is horrible, the third is dangerous. If you combine all three, things get criminal. In critical cases, things get really wicked. Welcome to the likes of Jim Jones and “Mein Kamph.”
But fixations are not always permanent. Recovery is possible. The trick, however, is to get beyond them before destructive behavior has a chance to carry one past the point of no return. This also applies to both individuals and groups.
Along the continuum of consequences and related behaviors is the sadistic black art of abusive manipulation. Control freaks, those suffering power lust and the full spread of deliberate perpetual victims, live here.
When observed in the context of family relationships, manipulation is the hallmark sign, symptom and tactic of spousal abuse and child abuse. It can result in violence, and frequently incites unpleasant reaction.
On a macro scale, you will seldom find a more succinct and accurate way of describing the actions, motives and behavior of some political and social movements.
How do you spot intentional manipulation? That’s easy. Just remain detached, question damn near everything and don’t buy into any of the games. Keep an eye out for the usual signs, symptoms and suspects.
“Live and let live” is commonly espoused by these folks, but it just doesn’t live there. It will, however, be held up as a “higher standard” only others — not them — are expected to achieve. They are to be presumed virtuous, and thus need not be questioned. This is SOP. Look at the most egregious behavior currently on display, and you can predict those being targeted will be automagically accused of it. Sadly, some are plenty guilty enough to make it stick.
Someone who is dead set on manipulating is going to keep trying to the exclusion of good sense and clear evidence; no matter what. They tend to be quite loud and obnoxious about it. They regularly cross all lines of propriety with impunity, and insist it’s your fault. They repeatedly and inevitably violate personal and ethical boundaries. You can bet the farm they’ll accuse you of something they have already done, then do it again when and where they can. They never take responsibility, and you always get the blame.
It’s not at all unusual to feel like you just tried to discuss theoretical physics with a bois d’arc. That’s both defense mechanism and a methodology. Playing dumb and misdirection are tools of the game. Clear reason is antithetical to mindset and goals. Therefore it is jettisoned, belittled, misdirected and rejected at every opportunity. They want you to follow their interpretation which, by definition, is deeply and severely flawed. Thus they trade in and on the ambiguity and malleability of emotion. Temper tantrums are common.
Finally, hypocrisy reigns supreme. Actions don’t match words. “Do as I say, not as I do,” is the order of the day — as well, “the end justifies the means.” They need to be in absolute control. That’s the only way to cover their bets and their butts.
So, how do you deal with it? Well, that’s a bit more difficult. Tactically, you’ll have to develop your own set of skills, but strategically the bottom line is — as always — the only way to win is not to play. For those interested, I highly recommend the book, “When I Say No, I Feel Guilty” by Manuel J. Smith.
From high atop the soapbox within the authorized and duly designated Free Speech Zone here at The Paper Radio, if someone is trying to drag you down the spider hole, there eventually comes a time when the only smart answer is to simply about face and walk away.
