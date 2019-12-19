For most of us, the holiday season is our favorite time of year. It’s the time we celebrate the birth of our savior, exchange gifts and have joyous get-togethers with family and friends.
But when we turn on the news, listen to the radio or pick up a newspaper, what do we see? Impeachment! That seems to be the gift Democrats want to give us. They should be careful, it just might be the gift that keeps on giving for Republicans, too.
Gary O’Connor (“Impeachment must proceed,” Dec. 13) was correct when he said the inspector general said he found no evidence of political bias of the FBI agents in charge of the Russian probe. It would be a pretty stupid FBI agent who would tell the inspector, “yes, I was really bias in favor of the Democrats when I was working on the probe.” If they were really unbiased, why didn’t they inform President Donald Trump at one of the briefings that there was the possibility of foreign government interference in our election? But they didn’t do that. Instead they sent an agent wearing a wire in with the people giving the briefing to see if they could get some dirt on the presidential candidate while keeping him uninformed of any investigation.
The inspector general’s investigation did find some 14 irregularities in the conduct of the FBI. They include the following: (1) failure to inform the FISA court of the problems in and origins of the Steele dossier, (2) failure to inform the FISA court that Carter Page (a person they wanted to wiretap) had reported his dealings with Russian contacts to the CIA, and (3) an FBI attorney who altered an email to conceal Page’s dealing with the CIA.
I quote from a Dec. 13 letter to the editor in The Wall Street Journal, “Under traditional employment-discrimination principles, these findings could permit a finding of FBI bias at least in its conduct of the investigation, if not in its inception.”
As to the Democrat allegations of obstruction because Trump did not respond to subpoenas from the House, let us think back to when the House and Senate subpoenaed President Barack Obama’s administration concerning the “Fast & Furious” gun-running scandal, (that cost the life of a Border Patrol agent) and they were ignored. Why would anyone expect Trump to respond to a subpoena on a crime that never was?
The U.S. government is the largest business in the world, and millions of voters selected a businessman in the 2016 elections to change the direction or our country.
It’s about time that elected politicians in Washington understood that the American voters are the real boss of this country, and they need to respect that and help him make America better for everyone instead of trying to tear us apart.
