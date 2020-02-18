Well, folks, this week marks my final column in The Paris News. Much to my family’s happiness, I am moving home to North Carolina next week to start a new gig as a crime reporter. I am excited to be closer to my friends and family, and I’m looking forward to new journalistic adventures.
North Carolina penal code review session, anyone?
My time in Paris has been characterized by personal growth, professional challenges, a warm welcome, and lots of barbecue and Mexican food. I thought I would take this week’s column to thank people and be unbearably sentimental as I look back over the past few months:
Mary Madewell: You’ve answered my many, many questions and taught me so much. Thank you.
Tommy Culkin: We can communicate with just a single look across the newsroom. A million inside jokes/memes and counting…
Lora Arnold: You are a dear friend. Enough said.
Cindy McGee and Debra LaRue: Thank you for always making me smile and giving me M&M’s when I need a pick-me-up.
My editor, Klark: Thank you for giving me a chance and letting me run with my stories.
There are many people to thank besides my fellow newspaper staffers. We wear a lot of hats at The Paris News, which means I’ve worked with lots of people across lots of beats. So, in no particular order, thanks to:
Any and all clerks who have taken my records requests, phone calls and referred me to the right people. Alice Webb, this one’s for you.
My school boards that consistently demonstrated genuine care for the success of their kids and responsible resource management.
The public information officers at our local law enforcement offices. A mutual respect for one another goes a long way.
All my sources, identified and anonymous. You made this work. Thank you times 100 for talking to me.
I quickly realized my job was sometimes hard to explain to someone who sells insurance for a living, for example. Yelling “DOES ANYONE HAVE A PERSONAL CELL NUMBER FOR ____?” in the newsroom on deadline; working a different angle when your source gets cold feet; writing and scrapping over and over again until it’s concise, accurate and sounds just right.
Journalism is sometimes weird and hard and discouraging. You can’t please everyone. Not a lot of people say thank you. I’ve stood in the pouring rain, six inches deep in mud, at the scene of a major wreck, just like I’ve stood on the ever-popular Red Carpet in heels for the Snowflakes and Diamonds Gala. Point being, you just never know what you’re going to get.
I love journalism, and I plan to stick with it. I certainly have plenty of room to grow. And I won’t forget the small town in northeast Texas where I started out.
