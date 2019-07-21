On Father’s Day in 2000, I was driving home from a night out with friends to spend the day with my then 1-year-old son when my friend, Arttie, pulled a .22 handgun from under the passenger seat and pulled the clip out. The gun belonged to another friend, Andy, who made the mistake of showing it to Arttie before we all hopped into the car. I was driving when Arttie decided he was going to try unloading the gun. Then it went off.
Although he had pulled the clip, there was a bullet in the chamber. And though I demanded he point the gun in the other direction when I saw he had it pointed my way, he argued the safety was on. When we hit a bridge abutment, the gun fired. At point blank range, I took a bullet through my arm and into my chest.
It was hours before my family found out what happened to me. You see, when Arttie realized what he had done, he fell into a state of shock and he tossed the gun out the car window over the side of the bridge. Although I was bleeding profusely, I drove a few miles toward the hospital before Arttie snapped out of it, and we switched places so I could apply pressure to my wounds while he drove.
Once I was at the hospital, the police were notified of the shooting, and they took Arttie back to the bridge to go find the gun. It took a while, and calling my mom wasn’t their priority.
In the meantime, doctors and nurses were swarming around me trying to stop the bleeding, trying to determine where the bullet was and making arrangements to get me to a trauma center.
I was alone, and I was scared. I wanted my family to be there with me, but in a day and age before cellphones were as prolific as they are now and before social media became an everyday thing, I had no way of notifying them. The hospital staff was more concerned with stabilizing me than with jotting down a phone number to call.
Thankfully, the local TV news station was alerted to the shooting and reported on it. My mom saw the broadcast and immediately began calling the hospital. She reached them just in time to learn I was being taken to a larger hospital about an hour away.
By the time the trauma team was done with me, my mother was joined in my hospital room by my then girlfriend and our son.
I think back on this experience often when someone comments on a news outlet’s photos of a crash or other situation requiring emergency responders’ help. Usually those comments are: “How sad would it be for the family to find out this way?” or “It’s terrible the family will learn of this on social media rather than from police.”
I know not all will agree, but here’s my thoughts: If a friend or family member was involved in a crash or other emergency situation, I don’t care how I find out about it. It could be Facebook, it could be a police officer at my door, it could be by Morse code on my water pipes, the bottom line is I want to know.
In fact, I did find out via Facebook a high school best friend lost his life in a motorcycle wreck. I was glad I did because I was able to be there for his mother.
Posting photos of an emergency scene also helps to alleviate rubbernecking, which is an actual threat to first responders at the scene. I’ve even been taken into a wildfire that threatened to burn a rural community to the ground for the express purpose of taking pictures and making videos for social media so rubberneckers could see what was happening without clogging the road, which was preventing firetrucks from getting where they needed to go.
Do know we are aware of the sensitive nature of such scenes. There are rules our reporters follow, such as no photographing vehicles involved in a crash until they are empty.
Frankly, though, this is a situation where we’re damned if we do and damned if we don’t. Just know we do listen, and your feedback helps us to review our practices. I appreciate that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.