Anytime a news report gets a lot of attention, especially online, there are questions about why it was necessary, why it was reported the way it was, why there wasn’t more information. Following such a report this past week, I’m going to share the process behind the story in hopes of answering those questions.
On Thursday, North Lamar ISD Athletic Director Aaron Emeyabbi was placed on administrative leave, and Superintendent Kelli Stewart named North Lamar High School Assistant Principal Kendal Kirk as interim for the position. The report was published at 11:59 a.m. Thursday, and it quickly became a high profile story. By 8 a.m. Saturday, more than 33,000 people had seen it.
Here is how the report came to be: An hour and a half before publication, The Paris News received a tip about the personnel change. I immediately contacted our North Lamar reporter, Mary Madewell (who was covering a senior citizen bingo event), to confirm the information, and if it proved true, to get the school district’s statement.
Madewell contacted district officials, and Stewart’s response, relayed 70 minutes later through the district’s public relations director, Carla Coleman, became the basis of The Paris News’s report. Stewart, who was said to be at an off-campus meeting, confirmed Emeyabbi’s leave and Kirk’s appointment. The remainder of the statement focused on Kirk’s tenure and his history as a coach — important information given the role he’s taking on.
Amid the online discussion was this question: “Why in the world share this if you don’t give the public a explanation of why?” The Paris News responded: “This is the full story as far as the school district has reported. It announces the interim athletic director as well. Because anything to do with AD Emeyabbi is a personnel issue, the school has no legal requirement to ever publicly state what led to his suspension.” It was suggested it would be more tasteful to say “NL High School names (name of person) interim athletic director. More details to follow in upcoming edition of Paris News.”
Would we like to report personnel changes in a way that doesn’t ruffle feathers? Yes. Could we have reported this story in the suggested manner? No. Why? Because doing so begs immediate question about what happened to the athletic director: Was he fired? Did he pass away? Did he quit? Reporting only that an interim director was named without stating why an interim is needed is a journalistic failure.
As stated in our response, there is no guarantee that details about Emeyabbi’s administrative leave will ever be made public. Although he — and every employee of the school district — is a government employee, exemptions to the state’s open records laws means the school district “does not have to give a specific reason for placing an employee on paid administrative leave,” according to a Texas Association of School Boards memorandum. Essentially, North Lamar gave Madewell all the information it was legally required to provide to the public or to Emeyabbi himself. That’s right, the district is not legally required to tell Emeyabbi why he was put on administrative leave.
So that’s why there wasn’t more information. The Paris News reported all it could after school officials and Emeyabbi provided as much information as legally required or recommended.
As for necessity, there’s two things to consider: a) how public the athletic director position is, and b) school districts are governments spending tax dollars. As athletic director and head football coach, Emeyabbi holds a very public position and any swapping in the role is arguably newsworthy on its own. If Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy were put on leave, you’d expect to hear about it, right? Well, you shouldn’t. The Cowboys (and the NFL) are private companies, and there’s no legal requirement to tell you anything at all. But a public school district is a government paying employees with tax dollars. The public has a legal right to know who receives what pay and what for — in this case, an athletic director being paid to stay away from campus.
The Paris News will follow the story, and we’ll continue to provide you as much information as district officials and Emeyabbi provide to us. That’s all we can do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.