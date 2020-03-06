Never have I listened to an impact statement like the one I heard Wednesday.
There were few dry eyes in the Lamar County district courtroom when Mike Sims, the husband of retired North Lamar teacher, the late Annie Lois Sims, spoke to 22-year-old Ashley Morrison after she was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her part in the 2014 murder of his wife.
Before Sims gave his statement, the couple’s daughter, Annie Laurie Geer, and Annie Lois Sims’ sister, Yvonne Parson, talked about what a caring person the mother and sister was, and the pain the family suffered because of her senseless death. Geer reprimanded Morrison for her part in the murder.
“By not admitting you were with Christian (Sims, co-defendant) at the time, you deserve death in prison, but one day you will burn in hell for eternity,” Geer said.
Mike Sims then spoke graciously as he urged Morrison to seek the forgiveness of Jesus Christ, and to spend her life serving Him.
“The last time in Tyler, I told you that I forgave you, and I did,” Sims said calmly about the impact statement he gave after a Smith County jury found Morrison guilty during an earlier trial and sentence, which a Texarkana appeals court reversed, ordering a new trial. “I still don’t know how it (the murder) happened, and if you were there or not there. But I know you were a part of it and just as responsible.”
The defendant seemingly listened intently to the husband’s words, becoming increasingly emotional as he spoke to her, sometimes nodding in agreement with the words she heard.
“The day I talked to you last in Tyler, I didn’t know if you had given your life to Jesus Christ, but Aaron told me you have, and I pray that it is a Holy Spirit decision. Trust your life to Him, be bold for Him and you will never treat anyone again like you treated my sweet wife. God will give you a new life and will come into your life if you will read His word and pray. He is our rock, our body fortress, and he can lift you up when you are down like He did me.”
Sims shared how Jesus sent his angels to sit beside him in the dark hours of the early mornings.
“When you see the sun, hear the birds singing and see the flowers, then you will be so full and know that Jesus is your best friend,” Sims added.
“When I asked God why, I relied on Philippians 4:7, which tells us of the peace of God that surpasses all understanding. My strong prayer and desire for you is that Christ Jesus will give a peace in your heart and your mind by renewing your spirit.”
Sims then challenged Morrison.
“When you come out someday, be a light in a dark world, and be a shining example. Give your testimony of what Jesus Christ has done for you, and He will give you everlasting love. Please let Him protect you. I offer you my best wishes.”
Mike Sims is a part-time Sunday school teacher and Bible study leader at East Paris Baptist Church. He and his wife, Jocasta Sims, also lead Grief Share, a free 13-week program at the church during the holidays. Sims said he learned about the program when he attended a session with his daughter at a church in Burleson a couple years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.