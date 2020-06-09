George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery. Botham Jean. Michael Brown. Freddie Gray. Eric Garner. These are just a handful of black men who have died at the hands of police officers. These are deaths that never should have happened.
I’ll never know how they felt, going through their lives, wondering if each interaction with a police officer could be their last moment. I have never been in their situation. I am not looked at the same way by law enforcement officers. Most look at me and see a harmless nerd.
I am a cis-gendered, heteronormative white woman. In some pop cultural references, I could even be called basic. I will never fully understand what the black experience in America is. That is OK, but that is not all.
My lack of understanding should never lead to a lack of empathy. My lack of understanding should never lead to fear. My lack of understanding should never lead to complacency.
All I can do is stand up when I see something wrong. All I can do is stand in solidarity with them when they speak. And, all I can do is listen, and encourage others to listen.
And I will make mistakes. And there will be times I can’t help when I want to. But all I can do is try. Because trying is better than nothing. Trying is better than inaction and letting things lie.
As these protests go on all across the world, I think of other protests. Last Tuesday, after we got the paper to the press, our sports editor Tommy Culkin said this moment in time feels different. It does. Ferguson, Missouri, just elected its first black woman mayor.
