I noticed an incorrect statement of fact put out by the Associated Press and carried by The Paris News on Sept. 4, page 3, and feel compelled to respond.
The report concerning the Odessa shooting mentioned the “so called ‘gunshow’ loophole.” There is no such thing as a “loophole.” What you might call a “loophole” is merely what you see as a lax or non-existing portion of a given law, and you don’t agree with the provision. Just because AP puts it out doesn’t mean it’s true.
Now for the factual mistakes. The article stated that a person could obtain a firearm through an online marketplace. That is, to put it mildly, a whopper. The article would have you believe that all you have to do is go online, order up your firearm and its delivered to your door. That type of transaction is absolutely against federal law. You may purchase the firearm, but here’s the catch, the firearm must be shipped to a federally licensed dealer. You must then in person go to the licensed dealer and do the required paperwork and the dealer must then follow the required background check procedures as required by federal law. Sorry. No loophole there.
The AP report also would have you believe that you might go to a gun show and that some dealers could sell you a firearm without the required paperwork and attendant background check. Wrong.
If you don’t have a federal firearms license, you are not a dealer. If you possess the federal firearms license, you are a dealer and must follow all legal requirements no matter where the sale takes place.
Bear in mind that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms sends undercover agents to virtually every gun show looking for individuals who appear to be “engaged in the business.” The bureau also watches online marketplaces. The consequences of not following the law can be heavy.
I pass this along after having been engaged in the business, lawfully, with numerous inspections by the bureau for some 35-plus years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.