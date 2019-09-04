I guess that’s what I get for doing my own thinking. Forgivable, I suppose. Precedence has been by this time of year, once the August heat sets in hard, most of the grass dries to a brittle brown crackle, the ground dries and splits open, and the only thing reliably falling from the sky are the early shedding of heat-stressed oak leaves and the baked husks of spent cicadas.
I wasn’t alone in the presumption. Casual chat among rural folks followed the same trend. The mowing was tapering off, and one last dusty run over crispy brown yards was probably about it for the season. Growth had stalled out, and the season was thankfully over. This, the old timers said, was normal. The rain was done for a few months. The next 40-day weather forecast could be covered in two words; sunny and hot. Highs and lows would vary by 5 or 6 degrees either way, with a tendency toward some cooling, but the pattern was set.
So, I took advantage of an unseasonable and relatively cool morning last Friday and did what I hoped was going to be the last trim of the year. I was confident enough when I was done, I disconnected the shredder, sharpened the blades, greased the pivots and serviced the PTO for storage. Then I installed a 50-gallon water can on the three-point to carry survival water out to the young maple and pecans, and any surviving flowers. I had already set out a two-gallon water bucket for the bees.
I went to bed Friday evening secure in the knowledge that a 20% chance of showers actually means an 80% chance it isn’t going to rain. A quick glance at the area weather radar didn’t do much to change my mind. Yeah, there was some green, yellow and red up in Oklahoma, but it wasn’t going anywhere fast.
I awoke at 12:30 a.m. to the sound of light to moderate rain, again at 2 to heavy rain, 3:30 to thunder, and still more heavy rain and thunder at 5. By 7:30, it totaled almost 4 ½ inches of rain. Once it slowed down enough for a reliable internet connection to re-establish, I checked the weather again and realized we had been visited by the Swamp Sasquatch’s patron saint, Skwattensook, along with his soggy mistress, Rheigneentu-hekenbach. A 50-mile wide slug of thunderstorm had sagged south across the Red River around midnight, gotten lazy and squatted right over us, and then rained itself out.
As it turns out, the grass wasn’t quite as dormant as I thought. By noon Saturday, the entire place was bright green again, and if you listened carefully, you could almost hear the dang stuff growing. The morning glories out by the overflow parking area have presumed it proper license to go a little nuts again, too.
Of course, that means I’m gonna have to de-and then re-mothball both the shredder and finish mowers. It looks like another replacement spool of trimmer line might be in order, too. Naturally, that means another can of gas and 10 more gallons of diesel. In fact, looking out the window this morning, I’m thinking it was enough moisture to generate two more cuttings at least — maybe three. I really was kinda hoping that was about done for the season.
On the other hand, it is all greened up and pretty out there today. We badly needed the moisture to feed into the cracks opening in the ground, and this spring’s bumper crop of frogs are ecstatic about it. It was also good to know about 90% of my flood-ditching efforts proved successful. The chickens are pretty jazzed as well. I suspect that has a lot to do with anticipating another bonus bug hatch-out. But that likely means another crop of skeeters, too. Those are inevitable, and patently unwelcome.
I can’t say I’m any too tickled with the effect these moisture oscillations have on the house foundation, either. It seems a bit pollyanna-ish to just be happy we got to use the front door without trouble for most of the year ... but I guess I’ll have to settle for that. Until we get some more jacks and blocks under there, the dang thing is bound up tight.
I don’t suppose I should be in any big hurry to expect another dry spell. I keep hearing nasty rumours about a big storm developing in the Gulf, and who knows what Dorian is going to do. He doesn’t seem to be able to make up his mind at the moment. So there’s a remote possibility I’ll be mowing until Christmas. Or maybe not so remote. If memory serves, it wasn’t too far back when we were living in town it stayed in the 70s late into December. It seemed quite novel then, but I didn’t have as much yard to mow, either.
From the tractor seat here at The Paper Radio, you know, if I was a richer man, I think I’d just bite the bullet and hire this stuff done.
