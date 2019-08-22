I commend Allan Hubbard for his Aug. 19 article distinguishing spiritual issues from genuine mental illness. I believe the difference to be both real and complicated. Unfortunately, many have a uni-polar view of mental illness; to these individuals, the mental is far removed from the spiritual, and the spiritual far from the mental — and never the twain shall meet.
Of course, simply acknowledging the difference in spiritual and mental disorders is not sufficient; it’s the diagnosing and proper treatment that’s challenging. Some people are better treated with medications, some better treated with prayer. The problem, of course, is getting a third-party payer to pick up the tab for prayer therapy.
In my opinion, much caution and adequate training should be present when making the spiritual versus mental disorder call. Many people have a legitimate mental health diagnosis; their behavioral problems stem from a cognitive or mood disorder. On the other hand, some sad souls are where they are now as a result of Godless lifestyles; theirs are spiritual maladies. Good and proper intervention can make a big difference for either, should they participate.
Creating legislation to keep our society safe from the impaired among us — while preserving individual freedoms — is a formidable task. It’s one that our politicians have not yet mastered; like a rocking chair, legislators create motion but never go anywhere.
Speaking of mental disorders: Is it too cruel to apply to Congress the definition of true insanity: continuing to do the same thing while expecting different results? Sorry, just couldn’t resist.
Jim Millsap,
Ret. Licensed Professional Counselor Caviness
