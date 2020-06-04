My first college English teacher impressed upon me a love for the Roaring Twenties with her captivating energy and desire for the subject when I studied “The Great Gatsby” in her class. From suffrage movements to speakeasies to incredible new inventions, the 1920s captured my attention and drew me in immediately. Because of my love for the 1920s, I thought that being a senior in 2020 could only be a sign of good luck. Unsuspecting of the looming Covid-19, quarantine, cancellations, skyrocketing unemployment, riots and more, I could not have been more wrong.
For the past four years, I looked excitedly toward my combined graduation from both high school and Paris Junior College. However, like thousands of others in my situation, when schools closed across the nation, I lost many of the last, precious moments I had been hoping to participate in and achieve.
I did not get a chance to say a final goodbye to the friends, teachers, and mentors who shaped me and made me into the person I am today. I will always be thankful for their help and tireless support. This semester, I had plans to restart the college newspaper, join the debate club and help lead service projects with Phi Theta Kappa (the honor society). I had my first job as a tutor at the PJC Writing Center, and I loved every minute I worked there. Yet, like all other student workers, I lost my beloved job and much of the income I had been counting on for college the next year.
I had goals and plans to achieve them, but just when everything seemed to be going right, the world caught a virus.
Whether someone is sitting in a math classroom and taking detailed notes or gathered around a grandparent’s armchair listening to stories of the past, learning comes in many shapes and styles. An education’s primary purpose is to provide learning, but standard classroom education only gives a small piece of the learning experience found in most high schools or colleges. For me, my best opportunities to learn manifested themselves when I was plunged into leadership as a part of Phi Theta Kappa, or when I sought to coordinate and communicate with instructors and college faculty members for assistance with various projects or ideas.
One-on-one interaction with teachers and casual opportunities to stop and visit with mentors and role models are all a part of the learning experience that high-schoolers and seniors have missed out on with virtual classes due to Covid-19 precautions. Teachers have strived valiantly to provide the same level of education that students have come to expect and look forward to, but several faced near impossibilities in getting consistent internet access or altering assignments that were originally intended to be for in-person classrooms.
Certainly, these past few months, we learned in previously unprecedented ways. Solutions for long distance and home learning have been explored like never before, and as a nation, we have drawn together even as we remained 6 feet apart. However, while these learning opportunities will suffice in a pinch, they do not provide nearly the same experience as traditional means of school and education.
Paris Junior College did hold a virtual commencement ceremony, and although I was grateful for the semblance of closure, I was not able to join with my friends and family to celebrate graduation or the next stage in my life. While there was a benefit to virtual graduation, such as my grandparents and other distant relatives managing to watch live from Michigan and other remote places, I did not have the opportunity to walk across a real stage to receive my diploma.
It seems like a year has passed since spring break began rather than a couple of months. While there have been bright spots, the 2020s have yet to live up to my hopeful expectations.
Next fall, I plan to attend Texas Christian University. It is my sincerest hope that in 2024, I will be able to walk across a real graduation stage and get a second chance to celebrate an ending chapter of my life.
