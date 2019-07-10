Freedom or security? Which is more important?
Since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Americans have given up many protected freedoms in exchange for security. The Patriot Act famously allowed the government to collect Americans’ communication records. And now we’ve learned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is taking a page out of the FBI’s playbook in using facial recognition technology on millions of drivers’ licenses without the drivers’ knowledge or consent.
With freedom at the very core of what America stands for, the results of The Paris News’ poll on the subject are surprising. By a scant 4%, the majority of respondants believe federal authorities should not use facial recognition technology on state government documents. But even that majority was less than 50%.
Similar results were seen in the poll’s Facebook comments, with some suggesting surveillance is a fact of life now as even retailers track our every move.
But there is reason to worry. The Fourth Amendment protects people’s right “to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures ...” Federal authorities’ use of technology to perform “searches” on unsuspecting Americans is a gross overreach of their power, and lawmakers should be encouraged to curb the behavior.
Technology is a fantastic tool that has been shown to make or break an investigation, but its use should not come at the expense of our rights and freedoms.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.