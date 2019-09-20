It’s been a good week.
The Dallas Cowboys won on Sunday, which I hope is the beginning of my favorite professional football team’s march to the Super Bowl.
Paris Economic Development Corp. honored legendary coach Gene Stallings on Tuesday by naming the new business park on the Southwest Loop in his honor the day after he delivered an inspiring message to Lamar County high school athletes at First Christian Church.
Business leaders, gathered in support of the economic engine’s need for autonomy over industrial incentives of less than $400,000, gave a big round of applause when directors voted, without discussion, to name the park in Stalling’s honor.
Earlier this year, after economic corporation executive director Michael Paris first mentioned naming the park after the football legend, Stallings told me he appreciates the honor, but as is customary for him, graciously said there are others in town more worthy. I doubt that is true. I don’t know of anyone with the name recognition Stallings has because of his long history of success on both college and professional gridirons.
Whenever he can, Stallings just keeps on giving. What an important message he brought as he encouraged athletes to put education first while having fun playing the game he loves so much. As good speakers are known to do, Coach picked up on the message bracelets First Christian Church gave athletes — one is inscribed “Made a Difference” and the other “Be Kind.” They are identical to the bracelets The Oak Ridge Boys wear at every concert after receiving a pair when The Oaks were in Paris in concert to benefit the Boys and Girls Club.
The Oaks added “Did I Make A Difference,” featuring hometown hero Duane Allen, to their show the night of the concert, and it’s been a part of their show ever since, spreading kindness across the country.
“We just need to show a little bit more kindness,” Stallings told athletes. “This whole world of give and take, there’s not enough people to give what it takes, really. Now, kindness is extremely important whether it’s to your neighbor, to your church, to the people you go to church with — there’s no substitute for a little kindness.”
Speaking of kindness, I interviewed CitySquare program director Carolyn Woodroof on Wednesday after City Editor Kim Cox came back from a Poverty Simulation on Tuesday at the nonprofit’s Opportunity Center in facilities offered them by Oak Park Methodist Church in West Paris.
CitySquare volunteers focus on being good neighbors and fighting the causes and effects of poverty through service, advocacy and friendship. The group’s mentoring program, which currently pairs 58 adults with students at Aikin and Justiss elementary schools, is an example of the work CitySquare is doing to “make a difference” in Paris. Be sure and learn more about CitySquare and its amazing program director in the Living section of Sunday’s paper.
And, be sure to read the story today on the Faith Page about the kindness shown at Paris Regional Medical Center by chaplains who provide an essential service in the holistic care the medical center provides its patients. Paris Regional is a prime example of an institution dedicated to “being kind” and “making a difference” in our community and in the lives of people who call Paris and Lamar County home.
Yes, it’s been a good week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.