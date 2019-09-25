I try to start writing these things on Sundays. It makes it easier to get it done and out of the way so there aren’t any deadline panics, but it does mean I’m running a half a week behind the news cycle.
I can speculate, of course, but there lurks a fool’s invitation to hoof-in-mouth syndrome. Back in the days of longer news cycles before non-stop 24/7 cable TV with all day breaking stories and hours-long breathless panics, it was a lot easier. But I also think the world moved at a far less frenetic — and perhaps less insane pace.
That being said, some things are still predictable. Come any given Monday, I can reliably predict there will be the latest new and improved “impeach the president” call for cause du jour. But that’s not really news. Not even close. Attempted impeachment has been a standing perennial Democrat staple against any and all Republican presidents since the days of Eisenhower. Open file, insert new shocking headline, close file, leak the stunning new non-content to the press, and as the cycle spins up, try again. I won’t argue the relative merit of it all — or lack thereof, I simply notice the on-going habit.
Update: I got busy and didn’t finish this until mid-week. It’s a good thing I waited, I guess, although I hate worrying Klark so much. What was already a pretty good little batch of questionable momentum went full throttle a little sooner than expected. In a predictable, yet incomprehensible act of potential political seppuku, Tuesday afternoon Nancy Pelosi and several committees of gnashing partisan teeth have girded their loins and quasi-officially launched on a long-awaited plan of investigating the possibility of impeaching the president. Simple logic begs the obvious question, “For what?” But I’m also guessing simple logic has very little to do with this.
When it came over the radio, the War Department’s response was a yawn and, “Yeah. OK. I wonder what they are trying to get out ahead of, or trying to blow off the front pages and bury in the news cycle?”
That was pretty much the same opinion I got from several friends, except the ones which lean a bit to the left. They were plain nervous. The consensus there was, “No ... this isn’t good. Not good at all.”
Well, we agree on that. Get down to it, although it doesn’t happen often, I find myself feeling some degree of compassion for Nancy Pelosi. I think she correctly assessed the dynamics of the situation, and gleaned if she didn’t throw some bloody scraps to her newest squad of colleagues, she was probably going to end up with her own political throat cut. Ridin’ the fence while trying to talk extra tough to both sides just wasn’t gettin’ it anymore. But that was and is inevitable, too. With those sort of people, you can never dissuade them for very long. Once the scraps are gone, the feeding frenzy continues.
The inevitably ugly bottom line on the whole silly mess is, once something like this gets started, it just can’t end well for anybody. If you succeed, all of the heartland and most independents will despise you in that special way usually reserved for rabid skunks and fire ants. If you fail, the piranha pool of your own constituents won’t waste much time churning you into red water. But that’s the trouble with constantly and relentlessly demonizing people. It tends to create zealots, and those are bilaterally nasty critters by nature. The biggest problem is a little further down the road. Once you’ve created them, ginned ’em up hot, and unleashed them on your target — then what do you do with them. Sooner or later, they come home to roost, and they love raw meat. Then what?
Even though they’ve had plenty of time, you’ve really gotta wonder if the House Democrats have thought this thing through. These types of shenanigans also have a distressing habit of backfiring. Case in point, recently the single best salesman of AR-15s and also the top recruiter for the NRA has been none other than Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke. He took careful aim at those dang deplorables and their pester-some Second Amendment, and put the round squarely through the bottom of his own party’s boat.
I suppose the next question is, which way will the known feckless among the squishy Republicans turn. Once there’s blood in the water, it doesn’t take long for the tepid and timid to either swap sides, or duck and bolt for cover.
From the snack kitchen here at The Paper Radio, I guess I’d better go start the popcorn. I’ve got a feeling this is going to get a whole lot more entertaining before it’s all over.
