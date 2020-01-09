I never bother with resolutions. I never keep them, and I’ve seen extremely few people actually keep theirs as well, so why do it?
If you’ve been reading my column since June, you’ll know I’ve had health issues and have had strict doctor’s orders to lose weight, or else. Nothing like a touch of fear for motivation, right?
Still, for the past seven months, I have — with the slowness of a sloth — managed to lose 30 pounds.
I have backtracked and gone off the rails a few times, and the holidays were no help at all. I lost a big battle of wills to the siren call of Christmas carbs and did a lot of holiday baking, including three different pies — German chocolate, coconut cream with mile high meringue and pumpkin — and chocolate cookies filled with peppermint cream and then rolled in crushed candy canes. If I’m baking it, I’m eating it, chef’s rights, and don’t ever cook anything you personally wouldn’t eat.
But still, each day has its ups and downs.
Up — I found a great, healthy beet soup recipe that tastes fantastic on seriouseats.com, and instead of swirling in creme fraiche like the recipe recommends, I’m using greek yogurt. It tastes just as good, and it’s a very pretty pink. I’ve frozen several helpings for lunch during the week.
Down — I forgot my lunch on Monday and wound up eating pancakes at Denny’s. Admittedly, it was the nine-grain pancakes, with scrambled egg whites and a bowl of fruit, but still, far more syrup than I should have used. And despite being the healthier option, it had way more calories than I needed.
As far as exercise goes, well, I am a born couch potato.
When I was in grade school, during summers, holidays and weekends, Mom would sometimes just have enough and lock us out of the house. It wasn’t abusive; if we had to use the facilities, she’d let us back in, but we were by and large to remain outside for the rest of the day. Even then, instead of running around, you know, playing, I’d snag a book off of the shelf, climb a tree to get away from my siblings and just read. Very little activity involved besides the tree climb.
Fitbits are interesting, and I’ve looked at several different types of fitness trackers, but where I mostly stumble is mentally. I’ve heard there are these mythical great endorphins you are supposed to get after a workout, but whenever I actually applied myself to some kind of fitness program with regularity, they never appeared. My body looks at a walking track and goes “nope.” Repetitiveness just gets to me, and the only real physical activity I enjoy is swimming, which isn’t always a viable exercise option.
But still, it is the next part of actually getting healthy, so I’m going to have to find something.
I’ll just take it one day at a time.
