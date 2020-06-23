Something smells fishy with the recent dust-up between Paris Economic Development Corp. board member A.J. Hashmi and Paris city Councilman Clayton Pilgrim. Many expensive questions need answering.
Regardless of whether Hashmi did or did not leak information to the newspaper, taxpayers should be more concerned that an incentive package of $400,000 was given to an albeit important and appreciated local industry when said industry had no plans to leave Paris. If both councilors Pilgrim and Paula Portugal are to be believed, this is of deep concern.
What motive would Pilgrim have to lie about Hashmi making an unauthorized incentive offer to the industry? What motive would Pilgrim have to tell us PEDC board chairman Tim Hernandez initially wanted Hashmi to resign, but then changed his tune?
Did Hashmi call and offer unsolicited financial help to the industry without the rest of the PEDC board’s approval? If so, that goes beyond negligence and is a decision that warrants removal.
The Paris City Council was certainly quick to expel one of its own recently when Benny Plata made a first amendment-protected comment on social media. Yet at Monday night’s council meeting they rejected Pilgrim’s motion to remove Hashmi from the PEDC over a fishy $400,000 deal. Despite all the years of service to the city, this is a cloud of curiosity over Hashmi that should have more people asking questions.
While much good has come from their efforts, the PEDC would do good to remember that many of us taxpayers can recall a number of failed efforts such as Bitco. And I had first-hand information in the 1990s while a reporter for this newspaper regarding cash and abatement incentives paid to another local industry based on a rumor which never came to pass (but sure cost a lot of taxpayer dollars).
While I do not accuse PEDC of impropriety or corruption, your due diligence in absolute transparency will go far in keeping (or re-earning) the public’s trust. Incidents like these and the still unanswered cause for termination of former director Michael Paris are not helping.
