He calls himself a cheerleader.
I met Mark Lacey a couple weeks ago when he served as moderator and inspirational speaker at a meeting of business owners and contractors at a building code overview and compliance seminar sponsored by the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce.
It didn’t take long to realize the impact this man is having as he assists Paris Fire Chief Michael Vogel and Fire Marshal Clyde Crews, along with city building department official John Ankrum, in taking code enforcement to a new level by involving those affected most by building codes in the decision-making process, and by building sustainability within the fire department by training firefighters as code enforcement officials.
Crews and then fire chief Larry Wright met Lacey at the junior college in McKinney at an arson investigator conference where Lacey taught a class. It didn’t take long for the two Paris administrators to realize what a resource Lacey could be, and they soon brought him on board as a building inspector and to assist in other projects. Lacey and the new fire chief already were friends.
Retired as a captain after more than 30 years with the Mesquite Fire Department and now a professor in the fire science program at Collin County Junior College, Lacey and his wife, Kim Lacey, moved to Paris 14 years ago to be closer to her parents. Their two older children graduated from Forney High School while two younger siblings are North Lamar High School graduates. Kim teaches at Bailey Intermediate School.
After the building code overview and compliance seminar last month, fire department officials are approaching building professionals and business owners to serve on a committee to review local building codes and to hold public meetings to gather input from the community. Code administrators also are developing a webpage with generic webmail so contractors can ask questions about code and receive immediate responses.
Perhaps Lacey’s most important role as he assists fire department administrators will be to share his vast knowledge of code enforcement and to spread the enthusiasm he has about the future of our city.
“We’ve got a lot of good people in major community roles — business owners, the mayor and city council, the chamber, (Paris Economics Development Corp.), the junior college and civic organizations,” Lacey said. “We just need to get everyone rowing in the same direction; take one bite out of the apple at a time; and be patient and methodical with high expectations for our city.”
Sounds like the words of a cheerleader — and a welcomed one at that.
