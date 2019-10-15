President Donald Trump made the call to pull support for Kurdish forces in Syria, causing a domino effect that will increase suffering and conflict for military and civilians alike. Just not for us, snug and cozy in the States.
The coalition of fighters known as the Syrian Democratic Forces was receiving massive backing from the United States while it worked to drive out Islamic State militants. The Kurdish-led militia, alongside its American military partners, broke many Islamic strongholds and shattered remaining cells in Syria. Not anymore.
Republicans in Congress, including Sen. Ted Cruz, condemned Trump’s decision as a betrayal.
“It would also be DISGRACEFUL if we sat idly by while Turkey slaughters the Kurds, as public reports suggest that Turkish leader Erdogan explicitly told President Trump he intends to do. Kurds risked their lives — for many years — to fight alongside us,” Cruz wrote on Twitter. “Our enemies and rivals (Iran, Russia, etc.) don’t abandon their allies; if we want allies to stand with America in the future, we shouldn’t either. Honorable nations stand by their friends.”
And with Turkish forces now knocking at the door, the SDF has turned attention away from the Islamic State, including those militants captured during the war and held in detention camps. Multiple ISIS members are reported to have escaped, along with hundreds of their family members. Plus, a planned transfer of 60 high-value prisoners from Syria to the U.S. never happened.
As of Monday, the Syrian army had entered northeastern Syria after the government of President Bashar al-Assad forged an alliance with Kurdish forces that control the region. Trump’s decision to move troops gave Assad an opening — and he’s taking full advantage.
If Syrian government forces reach the Turkish border to the north and the Iraqi border to the east, it would be what The New York Times is calling “a major breakthrough” in Assad’s mission to regain control of the country. Thierry de Montbrial, a founder of the French Institute of International Relations, also blamed President Trump for letting the Islamic State find a foothold yet again.
As the situation on the border between Turkey and Syria disintegrates, defenders of the president’s decision have shifted to the battle cry of “This isn’t our fight!”
My question is, if this isn’t our fight, what is?
The primary goal of U.S. presence in that region was to ensure Islamic State fighters were imprisoned — rendered incapable of reinstating the Islamic State or revamping the ISIS campaign of terror against anyone deemed an infidel. Not to oversimplify the situation in Syria, or flippantly label the Turkish government, Erdogan, the Syrian Democratic Forces or People’s Protection Units — but this certainly is our fight. As National Review points out, “Any comprehension of the interests of the United States would require keeping captured ISIS prisoners behind bars.”
In a broader sense, a human sense, this will amplify the suffering and conflict which primarily target the innocent, who were dependent on SDF military protection against ISIS. As one of the strongest military powers in the modern world, providing support to a cause tied to our own interest, it’s my opinion that we really have no excuse here. We indirectly share some of the blame in the conflict and suffering that is to come.
I sincerely hope the president will change his mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.