Once just isn’t enough when it comes to litigation regarding the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir in Red River and nearby Northeast Texas counties.
Region C representatives say planning for the proposed 72,000-acre lake needs to begin now in order to meet the needs of thirsty Dallas-Fort Worth by the year 2050 while Region D representatives insist on keeping 2070 as a target date if the reservoir, in fact, is the only option Region C has for supplying water to a population projected to double in size by 2050.
Region D representatives insist a 2015 agreement between the two groups should remain intact. That agreement came about when the Texas Water Development Board, after litigation forced its hand, declared a conflict between the two groups and encouraged cooperation to solve the conflict.
At the time, the two regions agreed that Region C would move Marvin Nichols as a designated strategy to the year 2070 in its 2016 regional water plan and would support Region D’s efforts to study alternate water supplies, resulting in the development of the 2021 regional plans, according to an official document. Region C agreed no permit applications would be filed for actual construction.
Region D agreed to not challenge the reservoir through the end of the 2021 cycle of regional water planning. The groups further agreed to “work more cooperatively in the next regional water planning process.”
But here we are, nowhere close to 2070, and Marvin Nichols Reservoir is in Region C’s 2021 draft as a recommended water strategy. When talk last year first surfaced about the proposed reservoir being in Region C’s planned, residents here did not take the news kindly. They don’t want their land taken so Dallas-Fort Worth can have another water resource.
Yes, the metroplex is growing, and yes, it will need water, but there should be a better plan than fighting with Texas’s rural residents for it.
East Texans will get multiple opportunities to voice their opinion about the draft plans, starting with a five-hour public hearing scheduled for 5 p.m. April 14 at Mount Pleasant Civic Center, 1800 N. Jefferson Ave.
Save the date and make your voice heard.
Klark Byrd
