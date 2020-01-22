In the last week we’ve seen a couple of events of note consume hours of broadcast time and many square yards of column inches on front pages. The bylines vary, and the personalities are different, but there is a common thread running between and through the lion’s share of them. The basic translation is, mean gun-toting white supremacists are going to murder, maim, pillage and burn the Virginia capitol — and the world as we know it is going to end unless President Donald Trump is impeached, convicted and hung by Thursday.
Yeah. It all really did sound that silly, but they just can’t seem to control themselves. And it’s equally unfortunate that they no longer even pretend to impartiality. The agenda has become quite clear; get rid of Trump by any means necessary, and say whatever it takes to advance and accomplish gun control.
The trouble was, in both cases, the reality of things doesn’t fit the narrative. The presumed slathering hordes of racist white supremacists turned out to be very well behaved normal folks of all races, colors, creeds and gender. They even had the unmitigated gall to pick up their trash and police the area on their way out, leaving it in as good a condition as they found it.
Much to the consternation of the media, this event was without incident, but it is critical to remember that those who are so dead set to disarm the American people have absolutely no intention of giving up their own guns, and the brutal reality is, no matter how many pearls you hang and how much lipstick you layer, history still and always proves armed men are citizens and disarmed men are slaves.
When a government gains, wields and maintains power at the expense of the electorate, no matter what is promised, you — as a citizen — have no rights. You have fiat privileges granted by the state, and those privileges are always subject to revocation upon the wants and whims of the ruling party or class — or dictator. In short, it doesn’t matter what fantasy you want to believe, when it goes there, you have no rights. Period. Full stop.
Watching the feverish seppuku of the Democrat party is almost as sad as seeing the continued self immolation of the mainstream press. Both are obviously co-accomplices quite willing to compromise ethics for outcome.
The trouble is, when you win that way, it really doesn’t matter what kind of stories you tell, nor who you tell them to, nor who tells them for you. The bottom line is, you know what you did and how you did it. And that sinking feeling you’ve got in your gut comes from the fact that your “friends” did it too — without shame and without remorse. Everybody knows. Everyone also knows it wasn’t exactly ethical, but the running theory was, the ends justified the means.
Therein lies the long-term rub. Every time you sling your conscience into the wind for the expediency of a desired outcome, it gets easier to do and harder to recover from.
Participants who know better and remain silent risk the nasty, sudden and unwelcome epiphany; you can’t really trust your companions, and they can’t trust you, either. Eventually, there is a certain threshold crossed. Something dies inside, and the sense of shame simply won’t return and re-attach.
If you know what to look for, you can see it in the eyes, and you can absolutely find it in their actions. Most people can detect it instinctively. They are uneasy around these people, but haven’t consciously identified the problem — or the risks — yet. But most of us simply know it just never ends well.
I suppose it doesn’t matter much if they were born without a conscience or simply jettisoned it along the way. You can’t fix it, they don’t want it fixed, and the results are the same either way. It hollows people out and eventually eats them up. The tragedy is, I saw that look, and detected that behavior in many elected government representatives this week. Ditto in the media.
An example of the consequences? Well, I’m just one voter, and I’ve always been an independent. I prefer to consider each individual candidate on their own merits and determine their suitability by listening carefully, watching their actions and noting the company they keep. I don’t see much reason to change that any time soon, but my choices are getting slimmer these days.
Due to observed behavior and principles, I cannot and will not seriously consider any candidate who cheers, identifies with and/or chooses to follow the path of the current examples of compromised and faithless behaviors.
From the Fly-Over Country Deplorable’s Observation Post here at The Paper Radio, It kinda makes you wonder if they’ve ever really considered the full nature of the consequences.
