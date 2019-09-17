We pause for a brief intermission from my usual hot take on national and state politics this week for a bit of personal news. Well, folks, I decided to make things official and sign up for a race. I’m running a half marathon in December, and I’m happy (?) about it.
Most people know I’m a big runner. I’m that obnoxious person who talks about “the stress relief” and “fun” that comes from grinding my joints on blacktop for an hour-plus at a time. Running gives me an outlet to unwind, zone out and hit some goals that only I can celebrate if I so choose. Running got me through the awkward confusion of middle school, the looming presence of The Future in high school, the stress of exams and projects and internships and crappy part-time jobs in college. It’s a time to connect with nature and get outside, ditch the phone calls and emails and text messages and be present.
So yes, I like to run.
I figured I could do a half marathon pretty easily. A full marathon scares me — I’ll go ahead and admit it. Do I think I’m capable of doing one? Probably. Do I have the self discipline to train for 26.22 miles alone? Not at all. So we’re starting a little smaller: only 13 miles to go. Easy money, as one of my friends likes to say.
Training has been good so far. I’m averaging good mileage and a good pace. I switch up my routes and workouts, and I’m stretching, hydrating, eating my vegetables. Everything seems to be as it should be. There are definitely challenges though, especially when it comes to workouts. Speed runs, I’m looking at you. I never was a sprinter, never will be. But it’s good to train your weak spots, I guess. I’m no Usain Bolt.
Some days the last thing I want to do is go run 12 miles during summer in Texas. I avoid the worst of the heat, of course, but sometimes you just don’t feel like lacing up the shoes. Some runs you just don’t feel right — you get that sense like, “ohhh no, this one is gonna hurt.” I don’t know how it is for other runners, but sometimes personal stuff bleeds over into running stuff, and I find myself completely drained while trying to finish a workout. Some runs, you’re tired and pukey and sweaty and teary and everything is awful.
But I’ve never regretted going for a run. No matter how terrible the run might be, I always feel better after. The feeling of accomplishing something, making yourself proud, is hard to beat. Through the pain and sweat-induced haze, you start to feel like a champ.
And when the sun is setting over rolling pastures, and the cows are keeping you company from the fenceline, and the frogs start croaking gently while the sun goes down — well, that’s a pretty great way to round out those 13 miles.
If anyone else is training for a race or has any running/nutrition tips, shoot me an email. And maybe I’ll see you at the start.
