It is interesting that the one case of fraud in Lamar County due to voting by mail, which was perpetrated by the “wife of a prominent judge,” presumably white, a decade or so ago, was apparently not prosecuted. Meanwhile, a black woman who voted believing she was eligible because she was on probation, not in prison, was sentenced to 8 years in prison.
Sadly this is part of the pattern of Republican voter suppression in Texas and throughout the country: people of color are targeted as a means of intimidating other voters who are uncertain about eligibility.
Ironically, the state Attorney General, Ken Paxton, who is responsible for prosecuting voting fraud, remains under indictment for securities fraud.
Gary O’Connor
Powderly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.