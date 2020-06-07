In a few days, yours truly will participate in a memorial service for a decades-long friend who died from Covid-19. Other personal acquaintances have also died of the virus.
At this writing, the death toll in America alone has exceeded 100,000 and is continuing upward daily. While national health officials warn of a possible second wave of infection unless precautions are followed, a trip to any local Walmart or Home Depot is a pretty good indication of how seriously the general public takes these official warnings.
Despite the here-to-fore profound and varied effects of Covid-19 upon our beloved nation and individual lives, it seems amazing that crowds have thrown all pandemic precaution to the wind to protest across our land. Sometimes, extreme emotion negates rationality; the ensuing risky behavior can then quickly become unpredictable and devastating.
One wonders if what’s happening in our American cities is but a reflection of our nation’s real malady. Our struggle may not be against a pathogen, as much as against a parasite — a heart and soul parasite that thrives on mistrust, hatred and malice. Symptoms of this greater malady are certainly seen when one man’s knee becomes a death weapon upon the neck of another, but the symptoms are also obvious when lawless gangs gleefully run from burning businesses carrying another’s merchandise or when innocent people are beaten or killed for trying to protect their own private property. In either case, there is a moral malady.
So what’s the treatment for our social ailment? More laws? Surely no one reading this thinks adding another layer of legislation will change much. The cop who did the misdeed in question represented the very embodiment of law, so much for law. Is the solution reparation (money for misdeeds)? I dare say that solution seems neither plausible nor readily acceptable to those with no personal history of racial hatred or injustice. How about all whites bowing subserviently and apologizing for their white privilege? Let me just say “no comment” to this proposed solution. And so it goes, everyone knows the problem, but varied and sparse are the solutions.
I do believe there is a solution. Simply put, ending bigotry and lawlessness is a personal choice — a choice to love rather than hate, to respect rather than disdain, to build rather than destroy. Christ made it very uncomplicated, if not so easy: love God; love your neighbor; practice the Golden Rule. That’s it. So, from politician to peon, we can all have a personal role in our nation’s future character and history. Can we eradicate the root causes of our most debilitating malady? For the sake of our children and their children, we must try harder.
