The histeria following the coronavirus is ridiculous. The CDC does say to stock-up on enough provisions for two weeks, but no one needs 50 rolls of toilet paper and 38 gallons of hand sanitizer unless they are running a small daycare.
However, that doesn’t mean that this virus isn’t dangerous. It has killed over 5,000 people and infected more than 140,000 worldwide. In America, there are over 2,000 cases with 41 deaths. Those are not numbers to ignore.
Although these numbers can be terrifying, they are not a cause to panic. The average flu, according to the Center for Disease Control, is estimated to have killed at least 12,000 people between Oct. 1, 2019, through Feb. 1, 2020, with over 31 million Americans being infected with the virus and over 200,000 being hospitalized. This is the same flu that comes around every year and most people have to be convinced to get a vaccine for. By comparison, this “average flu” is deadlier than the coronavirus. But, people are more worried about this new disease because of how unknown it is. The World Health Organization and the CDC are learning more about COVID-19 everyday, but people are still panicking.
Wal-Mart has run out of toilet paper, paper towels, rice, and beans. Home Depot is limiting the amount these supplies each household can buy to four items per person.
It is reasonable to be worried about coronavirus, since it is spreading at a rapid rate. However, the mass cancelling of events and the hoarding of supplies has left those who are most vulnerable without necessary survival essentials. Young babies and the elderly are at a higher risk of contracting this virus, but they won’t be able to defend against it without hand sanitizer and disinfectant. People with pre-existing conditions also need these supplies but can’t obtain them due to shortages.
There are preventative measures to take in order to stop the spread of the virus that don’t involve taking away supplies from people who need them: washing your hands, not touching your face, avoiding unnecessary contact with other people and following the CDC’s guidelines.
These are the same preventative measures for counteracting the average flu. If having the flu doesn’t cause people to panic, then neither should having the coronavirus.
Jennifer Bussey's comments are spot on. The mass hysteria surrounding the Coronavirus is totally out of proportion. While we should not discount the potential serious effects of the virus on the elderly, immune compromised, etc., the measures taken for the vast majority of society are irrational. As Bussey states, the seasonal flu takes a greater toll on Americans every year. We should be prudent, take the NECESSARY precautions, and get on with our lives.
