Sue Shellenbarger, who is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, recently wrote about a subject that is dear to my heart. She observed that telling family stories about crazy Uncle Joe or other eccentric relatives is a favorite pastime when families gather for the holidays. Then she went on to cite evidence that this form of reminiscing has significant benefits.
While it’s obvious that the best holiday stories are funny or entertaining, we may forget that these stories often convey life lessons. Moreover, they have a very important function in teaching children, by providing a set of values and guideposts.
Here’s a good example. One young woman, 26 years old, said listening to stories about her late uncle led her to appreciate her family’s resourcefulness in the face of adversity. A Vietnam veteran who once worked as a roughneck in rattlesnake-infested oil fields, her uncle donned thick leather work boots, wrapped them in burlap, tromped through the grass and captured any rattlers that thrust their fangs into his protective gear. Then he sold the snakes to laboratories, where their venom was harvested for medicine.
According to a 2018 study, more than 90% of teenagers and young adults can retell family stories when asked, even if they seemed uninterested when the stories were told. And the youngsters valued the stories for their lessons and insights. Furthermore, family stories told face-to-face have advantages over social media versions. Rather than the story fragments and fixed images displayed on most apps, children’s interpretations of family stories can evolve and take on new meaning as they mature.
A young man, now 24, remembers as a child wanting to escape when stories were told at his family’s holiday gatherings. Relatives would describe how his great-grandmother rescued Jewish children from Nazi territory in World War II. Or how his grandfather as a teenager at military school threw his bags out a second-floor window, jumped out and ran away on the day his parents planned to drive him to college. The grandfather supported himself for a year as a bellhop in Chicago before enrolling in college and starting a career as an apparel wholesaler.
While the youngster didn’t think much about the stories as a child, he took them to heart later as a college student aspiring to a career as a filmmaker. When a professor suggested he spend a summer break in Los Angeles working in the film industry, “the thought seemed crazy at 19 years old,” he says. But he knew his grandparents had taken wild risks that turned out all right. So he drove cross-country with a friend, found work in his field and returned with valuable experience and a few stories of his own to tell. He now works in New York as a cinematographer. His mother believes the stories helped instill a sense of adventure that was very beneficial.
Intergenerational stories anchor youngsters as part of a larger group, helping them develop a sense of identity. Parents who include in their stories descriptions of feelings they experienced at the time, such as distress, anger or sadness, and tell how they coped with those emotions help children learn to regulate their own emotions. Children whose parents explained negative feelings and how they resolved them had
better social and academic
skills.
If you’d like to try out this idea during the holidays, here are some tips: (1) Think in advance about meaningful, interesting stories to tell. (2) Choose stories relevant to children’s current life stage and struggles. (3) Keep family tales light and entertaining. (4) Include in your narrative the viewpoints and emotions of all actors. (5) Be open to reframing old stories to find new meaning. (6) Gather new yarns by interviewing and recording older relatives telling stories.
