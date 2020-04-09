So, here we are, into another 30-day stretch of economic and social shutdown in a continuing attempt to “flatten the curve.” Pragmatically, flattening the curve is essentially not to stop the virus, but to slow down the consumption of consumables. The consumed volume of supplies will be fairly stable and somewhat predictable that way. It’s all about the rate of consumption, to mitigate the final total of lives lost.
Equally pragmatically, as it turns out, “consumables” includes many things. Among them, medical PPE (gloves, masks, gowns, shields), groceries, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, household savings, medical personnel, human lives and the patience of the citizenry.
Along the way, we have seen and are going to see both the best of ourselves and the worst. Many quiet, hardworking heroes in the daily rank and file jobs of our communities have stepped up in a big way. To you, no matter how humble your jobs, how unsung your stories, know you have my deepest acknowledgment, admiration and respect. It’s not just what you do, but how you do it.
Then there’s the other kind. Careless consumption is nothing new, but I’ll admit it was disheartening to see discarded gloves and masks and trash and wrappers left littering the ground around town — particularly in parking lots. It doesn’t improve the situation to know one of those parking lots involved was at an assisted living and long-term care facility. Those places have been on lock-down for several weeks, and gloves and masks have been nearly impossible to find in local stores and pharmacies, which tends to make one believe it wasn’t a casual visitor which left the mess, but someone who should have damn well known better.
I wish it was an isolated event, but sadly it is not. For as long as we have this virus around, I’m afraid we’ll also have a community littered with improperly used and wrongly discarded personal protective equipment. I suppose that fits right in with the recent patterns of personal hoarding, NYC and LA medical administrative hoarding, and the most vile of them all, purely political hoarding.
It was predictable. That’s the most frustrating part of it. No sooner had a worldwide calamity descended on the nation than the thieving, looting and gouging began. Only it wasn’t in a boarded up district downtown. The first case of mass looting during a crisis, which was (and is) killing people with a certain amount of abandon, turns out to be none other than Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, et al. These people are not only nefarious, ill mannered and consummately selfish, they’ve proven themselves to be down right evil.
Money doesn’t magically grow on the fairy tree. It comes out of the taxpayer’s productivity and vital flesh — leaving ever larger and deeper recurring financial wounds. At a time when the productive men and women of our country and society find themselves struggling to afford basic groceries through no fault of their own, these vile opportunistic nitwits held a pittance of relief hostage, and jammed through a double handful of massive waste and golden acorns to multiple pet left wing sacred cows — which don’t have a single thing to do with bracing for economic hardship. Whilst the rest of us are treading water just to stay afloat — and many American business owners are fixin’ to go under for the third time — these cheeseballs funded unrelated causes, and immediately began taking in the kick-backs.
If you’ve been online (and what else can you do during an event like this), no doubt you’ve seen the memes about this mess resembling socialism light. But is this really socialism light? Not so much. What we are seeing here is a government controlled, supported and enforced massive collapse of the American economy. Theoretically, it’s all in the name of flattening the curve and saving lives. Some say the cure is worse than the ailment.
However, the bottom line says, if this scourge virus had been allowed to run unchecked and unrestrained through the country and economy, it would have instantly and irrecoverably overrun our medical infrastructure. Which it still threatens to do anyway. The resulting numbers of people unable to be helped, and thus disabled and killed, would have done the same thing, except much more destructively and exponentially worse for any sort of expected recovery. Free-running the thing would have also resulted in even more widespread panic, and the damage from that would have cost many more lives all by itself.
So, we have done what we had to do. Yet, now that we’ve done this — adding to an already unbelievable national debt, our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have already become wage-slaves to pay it all off. Provided, that is, if anyone actually had any intentions of attempting to pay it off. It also takes a damned fool not to understand that once successful tactics will absolutely be repeated.
Now we hear Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler have rebooted efforts fancying another potential impeachment over the administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. A crisis which they themselves willfully exacerbated and complicated by both intentional and unintentional means and methods. While President Donald Trump was attempting to form a critical response team, and protect Americans by restricting travel from infected areas back in December and January, Nancy and company were busy handing out gold impeachment pens and strutting between the House and the Senate with proud happy smiles, delivering something they already knew was a complete farce.
And as outrageous as it already is, I’ve got a quarter here that says these odious vermin are going to try to return to the trough several times again before it’s all over.
From the practice voting booth here at The Paper Radio, if you’re getting the idea I’ve lost all patience and respect for these arrogant congressional clods, and the party they claim to represent — you’re absolutely right.
(1) comment
Thank you Mr. Beard.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.