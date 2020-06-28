After reading the wonderful articles in The Paris News encouraging support for the Paris Community Theatre, I started thinking about the many hours I have spent enjoying PCT presentations.
There is nothing like a live performance, whether it be a play, a choir concert or a Children’s Theater extravaganza. As a member of Paris Community Choir, I was beyond disappointed when our April 26 Spring Concert was canceled.
There have been many disruptions to our lives since the arrival of Covid-19, but we must hang on to the hope that the experiences that bring joy to our lives will return. However, we can’t take these blessings for granted, as they depend on us for support.
Please think about your quality of life, and if live performances in our community are “must haves” for you, please give generously.
Sally Cecil
Paris
