Could there be a Biblical template of God’s dealing with Israel and its people for what is going on in America and with our people?
God is always judging our thoughts, attitudes, words and actions, either to bless or curse us. Does He give us a window of time for humble compliance or prideful defiance before He makes His decision, either individually or institutionally, either locally or nationally? Have our decisions finally come home to roost?
The response He may be looking for from us could be found in II Chronicles 7:14.
President Donald Trump calls it (Covid-19) “the invisible enemy.” Though it could have been manipulated by an adversary, isn’t the origin of the particular elements of this virus from The Creator of all that is?
Because of our historic beginnings, America, like Israel, has been given the greatest of blessings, and along with those blessings comes the weight of responsibility to lead the rest of the world in His ways. When 9/11, the 2001 security breach and financial crash occurred, and then when the financial crash of 2008 followed, there appeared to be a list of nine harbingers that were consistent with the harbingers noted in Isaiah 9:10 and the seven-year period of God’s financial reconciling — The Law of The Shemitah.
Financial experts will tell us of a consistent seven-year cycle that has occurred historically and coincided with certain key world events. The gist of this law is that we would work the land for six years and then let it rest for one year, and each creditor was to forgive everyone’s debt during that year. Might this do our local and national communities well to incorporate the same practice? Would this make us all better stewards and people? To forgive, not defer, not add on later, not increase interest or payments later, not foreclose, not evict, not sue in court — just forgive.
Water, food, shelter and clothing are the basic physical needs for survival. Family, friends, neighbors and community are needed to meet our basic psycho-social needs. Having a personal relationship with The Creator of us and the universe is as basic a spiritual need as we can get. We sing for God to bless America and for Him to shed His grace on us, and we pledge our nation to be one under God’s final authority, and we print on our nation’s money that it is God we trust. So with all this, we might think we are in a pretty good position for His blessing, but are we? Have we made too many accommodations and compromises contrary to His way? Are we walking the talk or just talking?
We each have been, are and will be held accountable to Him and to each other. We have a great opportunity here; America, let’s not blow it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.